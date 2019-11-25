China Bourse May Extend Monday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The China stock market on Monday halted the three-day slide in which it had stumbled more than 50 points or 1.6 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,905-point plateau and it's looking at another green light on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on renewed optimism for a trade deal between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to follow that lead.

The SCI finished modestly higher on Monday following gains from the financial shares, properties and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index collected 20.88 points or 0.72 percent to finish at 2,906.17 after trading between 2,880.65 and 2,906.61. The Shenzhen Composite Index shed 7.06 points or 0.44 percent to end at 1,600.45.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China spiked 2.10 percent, while Bank of China climbed 1.11 percent, China Construction Bank advanced 0.98 percent, China Merchants Bank gained 0.97 percent, China Life Insurance jumped 1.22 percent, Ping An Insurance added 0.72 percent, PetroChina accelerated 1.78 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gathered 1.62 percent, Jiangxi Copper was up 2.24 percent, China Shenhua Energy surged 2.89 percent, Gemdale soared 2.42 percent, Poly Developments spiked 3.34 percent and China Vanke skyrocketed 6.07 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks showed a strong move to the upside on Monday, sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow added 190.85 points or 0.68 percent to 28,066.47, while the NASDAQ spiked 112.60 points or 1.32 percent to finish at 8,632.49 and the S&P 500 rose 23.35 points or 0.75 percent to 3,133.64.

The strength on Wall Street reflected continued optimism about a U.S.-China trade agreement after a tabloid run by China's ruling Communist Party discounted "negative" media reports and said the economic superpowers are "very close" to a phase one deal.

News on the merger-and-acquisition front also generated positive sentiment, as the deals suggest companies remain confident even with the uncertainty created by the U.S.-China trade dispute.

Crude oil prices moved higher Monday as worries about energy demand subsided after positive comments from the U.S. and China raised optimism about a deal between the two countries. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for January ended up $0.24 at $58.01 a barrel.

