China Bourse May Crack Resistance At 3,100 Points

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has finished higher in three straight sessions, advancing more than 80 points or 2.7 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,085-point plateau and it's expected to see additional support again on Friday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is upbeat on continued optimism over the reportedly forthcoming trade agreement between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were firmly higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to follow suit.

The SCI finished sharply higher on Thursday following gains from the financials, properties and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index jumped 35.08 points or 1.15 percent to finish at 3,085.20 after trading between 3,066.34 and 3,098.10. The Shenzhen Composite Index spiked 33.21 points or 1.93 percent to end at 1,756.16.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China climbed 1.53 percent, while Bank of China collected 0.81 percent, China Construction Bank advanced 1.11 percent, China Merchants Bank soared 3.46 percent, China Life Insurance rose 0.23 percent, Ping An Insurance perked 0.77 percent, PetroChina gained 0.69 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) gathered 1.17 percent, China Shenhua Energy accelerated 1.86 percent, Gemdale increased 0.28 percent, Poly Developments jumped 0.49 percent and China Vanke surged 1.18 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved sharply higher Thursday on the first trading day of 2020, sending the major averages to fresh record closing highs.

The Dow jumped 330.36 points or 1.16 percent to finish at 28,868.80, while the NASDAQ added 119.58 points or 1.33 percent to 9,092.19 and the S&P 500 rose 27.07 points or 0.84 percent to 3,257.85.

The rally on Wall Street reflected recent upward momentum, which has helped propel stocks to new record highs despite a lack of major catalysts. Traders continue to express optimism about the potential impact of a U.S.-China trade deal, which is expected to be signed on January 15.

In economic news, the Labor Department said initial jobless claims fell from an upwardly revised level in the week ended December 28, while the less volatile four-week moving average crept up to its highest level since January 2018.

Crude oil prices rose on Thursday amid optimism about a U.S.-China trade deal and on hopes of increased demand for the commodity. West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures for February ended up $0.12 or 0.2 percent at $61.18 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.