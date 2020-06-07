China Bourse May Build On Friday's Gains

(RTTNews) - The China stock market bounced higher again on Friday, one day after it had halted the five-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 85 points or 3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,930-point plateau and it's may extend its gains on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is broadly positive following much better than expected U.S. employment data. The European and U.S. markets were sharply higher and the Asian bourses are tipped to open in similar fashion.

The SCI finished modestly higher on Friday following gains from the financials and insurance companies, while the properties and oil stocks were mixed.

For the day, the index added 11.55 points or 0.40 percent to finish at the daily high of 2,930.80 after trading as low as 2,909.12. The Shenzhen Composite Index rose 4.07 points or 0.22 percent to end at 1,856.61.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China collected 0.58 percent, while China Construction Bank added 0.47 percent, China Merchants Bank rose 0.26 percent, China Life Insurance was up 0.07 percent, Ping An Insurance increased 0.21 percent, PetroChina shed 0.46 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) advanced 0.95 percent, China Shenhua Energy eased 0.06 percent, Gemdale perked 0.29 percent, Poly Developments tumbled 1.52 percent, China Vanke skidded 1.20 percent and Bank of China was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street is solid as stocks opened sharply higher on Friday and stayed that way throughout the session.

The Dow surged 829.16 points or 3.15 percent to 27,110.98, while the NASDAQ soared 198.27 points or 2.06 percent to 9,814.08 and the S&P 500 spiked 81.58 points or 2.62 percent to 3,193.93. For the week, the Dow jumped 6.8 percent, the NASDAQ gained 3.4 percent and the S&P was up 4.9 percent.

The rally on Wall Street came as the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report seemed to prove traders were right to be optimistic about a quick economic recovery following a record spike in employment.

However, the Labor Department also revealed the unemployment rate would have been about 3 percentage points higher if not for the misclassification of persons absent from work due to coronavirus-related business closures.

Crude oil prices moved sharply higher on Friday amid optimism about increased energy demand and extended production cuts. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for July ended up $2.14 or 5.7 percent at $39.55 a barrel.

