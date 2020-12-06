China Bourse May Add To Its Winnings On Monday

(RTTNews) - The China stock market on Friday snapped the two-day slide in which it had fallen almost 10 points or 0.3 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now sits just beneath the 3,445-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on optimism for economic stimulus and a coronavirus vaccine. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses figure to at least open in similar fashion.

The SCI finished barely higher on Friday as gains from the resource and cement stocks were offset by weakness from the financials and properties.

For the day, the index rose 2.45 points or 0.07 percent to finish at 3,444.58 after trading between 3,417.05 and 3,448.40. The Shenzhen Composite Index added 11.50 points or 0.50 percent to end at 2,301.83.

Among the actives, Jiangxi Copper surged 3.82 percent, while Aluminum Corp of China (Chalco) advanced 1.01 percent, Yanzhou Coal Mining added 0.63 percent, Anhui Cement gained 0.72 percent, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China skidded 1.30 percent, Bank of China dropped 0.91 percent, China Construction Bank tanked 2.19 percent, China Merchants Bank tumbled 1.53 percent, Bank of Communications shed 0.63 percent, China Life Insurance sank 1.00 percent, PetroChina dipped 0.23 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) lost 0.48 percent, China Shenhua Energy retreated 0.94 percent, Gemdale plunged 2.60 percent, Poly Developments declined 1.80 percent and China Vanke plummeted 2.91 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is upbeat as the major averages opened higher on Friday and remained in the green throughout the session, closing at fresh record highs.

The Dow jumped 248.74 points or 0.83 percent to finish at 30,218.26, while the NASDAQ gained 87.05 points or 0.70 percent to end at 12,464.23 and the S&P 500 rose 32.40 points or 0.88 percent to close at 3,699.12. For the week, the Dow added 1 percent, the NASDAQ jumped 2.1 percent and the S&P was up 1.7 percent.

The strength on Wall Street came despite the Labor Department report showing much weaker than expected job growth in November - but it underscored the need for stimulus from the government.

Traders are also hoping that the weaker than expected job growth will spur lawmakers in Washington to finally pass a new fiscal stimulus bill, although it remains to be seen if they can reach an agreement after months of stagnation.

Continued optimism about coronavirus vaccines also helped traders shrug off the disappointing jobs data, even as the virus surges and may force additional lockdown measures.

Oil prices moved higher on Friday as OPEC and Russia agreed to increase output beginning next month at a much slower pace to overcome coronavirus-induced demand concerns. West Texas Intermediate crude futures climbed $0.62 or 1.4 percent to $46.26 a barrel.

Closer to home, China will release November numbers for imports, exports and trade balance later this morning. Imports are expected to rise 6.3 percent on year after gaining 4.7 percent in October. Exports are tipped to jump an annual 11.8 percent after rising 11.4 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $53 billion, down from $58.44 billion a month earlier.

