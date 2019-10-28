China Bourse May Add To Its Winnings

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has tracked higher in back-to-back sessions, gathering almost 40 points or 1.3 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 2,980-point plateau and it's predicted to extend its gains again on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is firm on continued optimism for a trade deal between the United States and China. The European and U.S. markets were up and the Asian bourses are expected to follow suit.

The SCI finished modestly higher on Monday as gains from the oil and insurance companies were capped by weakness from the financials and properties.

For the day, the index climbed 25.12 points or 0.85 percent to finish at 2,980.05 after trading between 2,956.96 and 2,980.13. The Shenzhen Composite Index jumped 25.84 points or 1.58 percent to end at 1,658.24.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China dropped 0.84 percent, while Bank of China shed 0.54 percent, China Construction Bank skidded 1.08 percent, China Merchants Bank lost 0.55 percent, China Life Insurance spiked 2.39 percent, Ping An Insurance added 0.73 percent, PetroChina rose 0.17 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) perked 0.20 percent, China Shenhua Energy advanced 0.72 percent, Gemdale tumbled 1.86 percent, Poly Developments plummeted 4.06 percent, China Vanke sank 0.33 percent and CITIC Securities climbed 1.31 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is positive as stocks moved mostly higher on Friday, with the S&P 500 touching a record closing high.

The Dow added 132.66 points or 0.49 percent to end at 27,090.72, while the NASDAQ gained 82.87 points or 1.01 percent to 8,325.99 and the S&P 500 rose 16.87 points or 0.56 percent to 3,039.42.

The strength on Wall Street came amid continued optimism about U.S.-China trade talks as well as news that the European Union has granted the U.K.'s request for a Brexit deadline extension. The move by the EU, which delays Brexit until January 31, was widely expected but still removes the risk of a damaging no-deal split on Thursday.

The end of a 40-day strike at auto giant General Motors (GM) added to the positive sentiment, as members of the United Auto Workers union approved a new four-year contract.

Crude oil prices retreated on Monday, snapping a four-day winning streak on worries about energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for December ended down $0.85 or 1.5 percent at $55.81 a barrel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.