China Bourse Expected To Halt Losing Streak

(RTTNews) - The China stock market has moved lower in two straight sessions, sinking more than 35 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just beneath the 2,810-point plateau although it may stop the bleeding on Monday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is positive on stimulus expectations and a continued rebound in crude oil prices. The European markets were down and the U.S. bourses were up and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The SCI finished sharply lower on Friday following losses from the financial shares, properties and oil and insurance companies.

For the day, the index dropped 29.97 points or 1.06 percent to finish at 2,808.53 after trading between 2,802.50 and 2,834.94. The Shenzhen Composite Index sank 26.10 points or 1.48 percent to end at 1,736.93.

Among the actives, Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shed 0.39 percent, while Bank of China dropped 0.87 percent, China Construction Bank eased 0.16 percent, China Merchants Bank lost 0.55 percent, China Life Insurance skidded 1.10 percent, Ping An Insurance tumbled 2.30 percent, PetroChina retreated 154 percent, China Petroleum and Chemical (Sinopec) declined 1.32 percent, China Shenhua Energy lost 0.92 percent, Gemdale sank 0.53 percent, Poly Developments fell 0.31 percent and China Vanke was down 1.23 percent.

The lead from Wall Street is firm as stocks opened higher on Friday and moved in and out of the red before taking off in afternoon trade.

The Dow climbed 260.01 points or 1.11 percent to finish at 23,775.27, while the NASDAQ jumped 139.77 points or 1.65 percent to 8,634.52 and the S&P 500 added 38.94 points or 1.39 percent to 2,836.74. For the week, the Dow shed 1.9 percent, the NASDAQ eased 0.2 percent and the S&P fell 1.3 percent.

The gains on Wall Street reflected a positive reaction to news that President Donald Trump signed a $484 billion stimulus package that will replenish a fund for small-business lending and direct money to hospitals and efforts to ramp up testing capacity in the fight against COVID-19.

In economic news, the University of Michigan noted a sharp fall in durable goods orders in March and the Commerce Department reported a 14.7 percent drop in new durable goods orders last month. Also, the University of Michigan said its consumer sentiment for the U.S. was revised higher in April.

Crude oil prices rose on Friday, but still ended the week with a big loss due to lingering worries about the outlook for energy demand. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for June ended up $0.44 or 2.7 percent at $16.94 a barrel.

Closer to home, China will see March figures for industrial profits later today; in February, profits plummeted 38.3 percent on year.

