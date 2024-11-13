News & Insights

China Boqi Environmental Delays Share Buy-Back Offer Document

November 13, 2024 — 06:07 am EST

China Boqi Environmental (Holding) Co., Ltd. (HK:2377) has released an update.

China Boqi Environmental (Holding) Co., Ltd. has announced a delay in the distribution of its Offer Document related to a buy-back proposal of over 150 million shares at HK$1.20 per share, citing the need for additional time to prepare necessary financial information. The company has requested an extension for the document’s release to November 29, 2024. Investors are advised to stay tuned for further announcements regarding any changes to the timeline.

