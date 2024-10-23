News & Insights

China Boqi Announces Share Buyback Offer at Premium Price

October 23, 2024 — 11:07 am EDT

China Boqi Environmental (Holding) Co., Ltd. (HK:2377) has released an update.

China Boqi Environmental (Holding) Co., Ltd. has announced a conditional voluntary cash offer to buy back up to 15% of its issued share capital at HK$1.20 per share. This offer represents a significant premium over recent average trading prices, offering investors an attractive opportunity to sell their shares. The buyback will be funded by the company’s internal resources, totaling a maximum of HK$181 million.

