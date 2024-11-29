China Boqi Announces Share Buyback Offer

China Boqi Environmental (Holding) Co., Ltd. (HK:2377) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Boqi Environmental (Holding) Co., Ltd. has announced a conditional voluntary cash offer to buy back up to 150,858,120 shares at HK$1.20 per share. This move is part of a strategic effort by the company, and shareholders have been advised to review the offer document before making any decisions. The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to discuss and approve the resolutions related to the offer will be held on December 20, 2024.

For further insights into HK:2377 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.