China Boqi Announces Share Buyback Offer

November 29, 2024 — 03:43 am EST

China Boqi Environmental (Holding) Co., Ltd. (HK:2377) has released an update.

China Boqi Environmental (Holding) Co., Ltd. has announced a conditional voluntary cash offer to buy back up to 150,858,120 shares at HK$1.20 per share. This move is part of a strategic effort by the company, and shareholders have been advised to review the offer document before making any decisions. The Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) to discuss and approve the resolutions related to the offer will be held on December 20, 2024.

