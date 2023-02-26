China boosts issuance of special bonds in Jan to fund economic stimulus

Adds details, economic context

BEIJING, Feb 27 (Reuters) - China's local governments issued a net 491.2 billion yuan ($70.57 billion) in special bonds in January, significantly up from the December amount, as policymakers look to boost funding for infrastructure projects to revive a COVID-hit economy.

In January, the net local government debt issuance reached 625.8 billion yuan, the finance ministry said on Monday.

An annual parliamentary meeting kicking off on March 5 is expected to announce the economic targets, local government special bonds issuance quota and major economic policies for 2023.

In December, local governments special bond issuance totalled 9.8 billion yuan and hit 4.04 trillion yuan in 2022, according to data by the ministry.

Recent data suggest China's economy is starting to recover after authorities removed some of the world's toughest anti-COVID measures in December. The property market, which has battled a prolonged liquidity crisis, has also shown tentative signs of improvement.

As external demand weakens and the housing sector is likely to require some extended time for recovery, Chinese policymakers are ramping up infrastructure spending, dusting off an old playbook by issuing debt to pay for big public works projects to revive the economy.

($1 = 6.9606 Chinese yuan)

