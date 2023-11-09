China books 1 million metric tons of US soybeans in wave of buying

CHICAGO, Nov 9 (Reuters) - China has purchased 1.04 million metric tons of U.S. soybeans in a significant deal that extends a wave of recent buying.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture confirmed the deal on Thursday after Reuters reported on Wednesday that China had bought at least 300,000 metric tons of soybeans. A day earlier, China booked its largest purchases in months.

Deals with China, the world's top soybean importer, are welcome news for U.S. farmers as overseas sales of the top U.S. export crop have lagged expectations.

The flurry of soy import deals coincides with uneven crop weather that has marred the start of the soy growing season in Brazil, the world's largest soybean supplier.

The USDA also said on Thursday that exporters sold another 662,500 metric tons of U.S. soybeans to unknown buyers.

(Reporting by Tom Polansek; editing by David Evans)

((Thomas.Polansek@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.