China bond yields fall after c.bank promises more stabilising measures

SHANGHAI, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Chinese government bond yields fell on Wednesday after the central bank's vice governor said it would roll out more policy measures to stabilise the economy, and move ahead of the market curve.

The benchmark 10-year Chinese government bond yield CN210017=CFXS fell more than 4 basis points to 2.7175%, narrowing the spread between Chinese and U.S. 10-year yields US10CN10=RR to around 83 basis points, its narrowest since May 2019. The five-year yield CN210011=CFXS fell to 2.4250%.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)

((Andrew.Galbraith@tr.com; +86 21 2083 0079; Reuters Messaging: andrew.galbraith.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net ; Twitter: https://twitter.com/apgalbraith))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.