China bond yield jumps to 14-mth high as stocks shine, PBOC holds policy rate steady

SHANGHAI, Jan 16 (Reuters) - The yield on China's 10-year government bond jumped to a 14-month high on Monday as investors continued to switch from bonds to shares due to improving prospects for an economic recovery following the roll back of COVID curbs.

In the first two weeks of thus year, foreigners have made net purchases of 64 billion yuan ($9.54 billion) worth of Chinese stocks via the Stock Connect Scheme, equivalent to two-thirds of the total net inflows into equity markets during 2022.

The Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC has gained more than 4% so far this year, while the blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 has leapt over 7% during the same period. .SS

The switch from bonds to stocks sent bond yields - which move inversely to prices - racing higher.

"The stock market is too strong," said a trader at a fund.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond CN10YT=RR, CN220025=CFXS rose to 2.9225% on Monday, the highest since Nov 2021. The 10-year government bond futures contract CFTH3 fell more than 0.3% to a more than one-month low.

Separately, some traders also noted that the People's Bank of China's (PBOC) decision to keep its medium-term policy rate unchanged earlier in the session also dragged on sentiment in the bond market, as they had been expecting some monetary easing to accelerate the pace of domestic economic recovery.

China's central bank has also pledged to take further measures to boost market confidence and increase support for manufacturers and small companies, Xuan Changneng, a PBOC deputy governor said last week, as hopes grow that the economy will stage a solid rebound this year.

"The PBOC is not rushing to ramp up its monetary easing but stay patient for the pro-growth measures to materialize," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank.

($1 = 6.7063 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Winni Zhou and Brenda Goh; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)

