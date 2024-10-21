China Bohai Bank Appoints New Supervisory Chairman

China Bohai Bank Co., Ltd. Class H (HK:9668) has released an update.

China Bohai Bank Co., Ltd. has announced the appointment of Mr. Bai Xinyu as the new chairman of its board of supervisors, effective immediately. This leadership change comes as part of the bank’s ongoing governance enhancements and is expected to steer the bank through its next phase of growth. Investors and market watchers may find this development significant for the bank’s future trajectory.

