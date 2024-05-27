News & Insights

Stocks
CBLUF

China BlueChemical’s Multi-Million Structured Deposits

May 27, 2024 — 07:08 am EDT

Written by TipRanks HongKong Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China BlueChemical (HK:3983) has released an update.

China BlueChemical has actively engaged in a series of structured deposit transactions with BOC Hainan Branch, amounting to a total subscription of RMB1,600 million using its own funds. These transactions, spanning from July 2023 to May 2024, have recently been supplemented by an additional RMB500 million subscription. According to the Hong Kong Listing Rules, these aggregated transactions are classified as discloseable, necessitating public notification but not requiring shareholder approval.

For further insights into HK:3983 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

CBLUF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.