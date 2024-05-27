China BlueChemical’s Multi-Million Structured Deposits

China BlueChemical (HK:3983) has released an update.

China BlueChemical has actively engaged in a series of structured deposit transactions with BOC Hainan Branch, amounting to a total subscription of RMB1,600 million using its own funds. These transactions, spanning from July 2023 to May 2024, have recently been supplemented by an additional RMB500 million subscription. According to the Hong Kong Listing Rules, these aggregated transactions are classified as discloseable, necessitating public notification but not requiring shareholder approval.

For further insights into HK:3983 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.