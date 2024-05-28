China BlueChemical Shareholders Approve Key Resolutions

China BlueChemical (HK:3983) has released an update.

China BlueChemical Ltd. successfully conducted its Annual General Meeting, with shareholders approving key resolutions including the 2023 financial statements, profit distribution plan, and final dividend declaration. The company also witnessed the re-election and appointment of its Directors and Supervisors, and the resignation of an Independent Non-Executive Director followed by changes in committee memberships.

