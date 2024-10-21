News & Insights

China BlueChemical Faces Auditor Resignation in 2024

October 21, 2024 — 09:07 am EDT

China BlueChemical (HK:3983) has released an update.

China BlueChemical has announced the resignation of its auditors, BDO China Shu Lun Pan CPAs and BDO Limited, due to a disagreement over the audit fee for 2024. The company confirmed that the resignation will not affect its annual audit as BDO had not yet commenced any work. China BlueChemical is in the process of finding new auditors to fill the vacancy.

