CBLUF

China BlueChemical Declares Annual Dividend

May 29, 2024 — 04:39 am EDT

China BlueChemical (HK:3983) has released an update.

China BlueChemical Ltd. has announced a final ordinary dividend of RMB 0.207 per share for the year ended December 31, 2023, with a payment date set for June 28, 2024. The dividend will be paid in Hong Kong dollars at an exchange rate of RMB 1 to HKD 1.098144, amounting to HKD 0.2273 per share, after shareholder approval on May 28, 2024. Non-resident enterprise shareholders will be subject to a 10% withholding tax on the dividend.

