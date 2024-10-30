News & Insights

China BlueChemical Appoints New Auditors and Chairman

October 30, 2024 — 06:08 am EDT

China BlueChemical (HK:3983) has released an update.

China BlueChemical Ltd. has appointed ZSZH-Mazars as its new domestic and overseas auditors following the resignation of BDO, ensuring continued audit quality. Additionally, Mr. Hou Xiaofeng has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Board, bringing his expertise to the leadership of the company.

