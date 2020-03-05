China blue-chips rise to 7-week high on policy support hopes

CSI300 up 2.2%, hits highest since Jan. 14

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI, March 5 (Reuters) - Blue-chip stocks in China climbed more than 2% to seven-week highs on Thursday, as investors expected more policy support from Beijing after major central banks cut rates to soothe the economic pain of the coronavirus epidemic.

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 jumped 2.2%, hitting its highest level since Jan. 14. The Shanghai Composite index .SSEC reached its six-week high during the afternoon session and settled 2% higher at 3,071.68.

** CSI300's financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS was higher by 2.4%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 rallied 4.3%, the real estate index .CSI000952 edged up 0.5% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC was up 2.8%.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC ended up 1.8% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT rose 1.9%.

** Markets widely believe authorities will continue to move to lower financing costs for businesses and roll out measures to prop up the economy despite the central bank holding a short-term interest rate this week.

** The widening economic fallout of the virus has prompted policymakers around the world to step up monetary support, including an emergency 50 basis point interest rate cut by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Brokerage Chuancai Securities said on Thursday that gives Beijing more room to ease its policy.

** "As the extent of the damage becomes evident into March and April, policymakers will likely continue to drip-feed the market with announcements of additional monetary and fiscal stimulus, pushing stocks higher despite abysmal first-quarter earnings expectations," Thomas Gatley, China corporate analyst at Gavekal Research, wrote in a report.

** China's exports and imports likely tumbled in the first two months of the year amid disruption to economic activity caused by the epidemic, a Reuters poll showed.

** Mainland China has seen a broad trend of new cases declining from mid-February. The number of cases rose to 139 on Wednesday, with most of the new infections from Wuhan. In the rest of mainland China, there were only five new cases.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 1.3%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed up 1.1%.

** At 0703 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was 0.22% weaker at 6.9413 per U.S. dollar.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 0.7% and the CSI300 has risen 2.7%. Shanghai stocks have risen 6.6% this month.

** About 44.54 billion shares were traded on the Shanghai exchange, highest in more than a week. The volume in the previous trading session was 35.33 billion.

