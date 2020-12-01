China blue-chips post biggest daily gain in 7 weeks on robust factory data

SSEC +1.77%, CSI300 +2.15%

Factory growth rises at fastest pace in 10 years in November

Property lags other sectors as new home price growth eases

SHANGHAI, Dec 1 (Reuters) - China's blue-chip stocks rose on Tuesday by their most in more than seven weeks, as better-than-expected manufacturing survey data underscored a continued recovery in the world's second-largest economy.

** China's factory sector activity grew at its fastest pace in a decade in November, a business survey showed, as the economy rebounds to pre-pandemic levels.

** Analysts at Nomura said the robust factory data reflected momentum behind China's recovery from pandemic-related paralysis earlier in the year.

** "We believe November's rise in the Caixin manufacturing PMI was partly a function of its sharp drop in spring this year, and partly a reflection of decent sequential growth momentum, and we expect PMIs to remain buoyant in coming months," they said in a note.

** At the close, the blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 2.15%, its biggest daily rise since Oct. 12. The Shanghai Composite index .SSEC rose 1.77% to 3,451.94.

** The CSI300 financial sector sub-index .CSI300FS rose 2.83%, the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 added 1.52% and the healthcare sub-index .CSI300HC jumped 3.17%.

** But the real estate index .CSI000952 lagged, gaining only 0.13% after weak housing data.

** Chinese new home prices growth eased slightly in November, weighed by tighter market curbs in larger cities and increased demand weakness in smaller towns, a private survey showed.

** China's property market is the biggest "grey rhino" - a very obvious yet ignored threat - in terms of financial risks, given it is so deeply intertwined with the financial industry, the country's chief banking regulator said on Monday.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC ended up 1.51% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was 2.53% higher.

** At 07:08 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.5686 per U.S. dollar, 0.16% firmer than the previous close of 6.5792.

