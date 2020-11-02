China blue-chips end higher on rising factory activity

China blue-chip shares finished higher on Monday after a private survey showed the fastest acceleration in Chinese factory activity in nearly a decade, the latest indication of the country's robust economic recovery from lockdowns.

CSI300 +0.54%, consumer firms lead

SSEC ends little changed

Caixin PMI shows rapid acceleration

** The blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 closed up 0.54%, with the consumer staples sector .CSI000912 up 0.24% and the real estate index .CSI000952 up 0.47%.

** The Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was little changed, closing 0.02% higher at 3,225.12.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC ended up 1.08% and the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was higher by 1.978%.

** Activity in China's factory sector accelerated at the fastest pace in nearly a decade in October as domestic demand surged, a private business survey showed on Monday, adding further momentum to the recovery of the world's second-largest economy.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was weaker by 1.5%, while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 closed up 1.39%.

** At 0706 GMT, the yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.693 per U.S. dollar, 0% firmer than the previous close of 6.6932.

** The largest percentage gainers in the main Shanghai Composite index were Whirlpool China Co Ltd 600983.SS, up 10.07%, followed by Dr.Peng Telecom & Media Group Co Ltd 600804.SS, gaining 10.06% and COSCO SHIPPING Development Co Ltd 601866.SS, up by 10.05%.

** The largest percentage losers in the Shanghai index were Huadian Energy Co Ltd 900937.SS down 10.06%, followed by Sichuan Xichang Electric Power Co Ltd 600505.SS losing 10.05% and Shanghai Shenqi Pharmaceutical Investment Management Co Ltd 600613.SS down by 10.03%.

** So far this year, the Shanghai stock index is up 5.7% and the CSI300 has risen 15.2%, while China's H-share index listed in Hong Kong is down 11%. Shanghai stocks have risen 0.02% this month.

