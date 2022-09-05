US Markets

China blue-chip stocks end lower on COVID woes, yuan weakness

Shanghai Newsroom Reuters
SHANGHAI, Sept 5 (Reuters) - China's blue-chip stocks closed lower on Monday, led by consumer staples amid tightening COVID-19 curbs in some big cities, while foreign investors also dumped Chinese shares as the yuan tumbled to a more than two-year low.

Shanghai stocks, meanwhile, closed higher on boost from energy companies.

** The blue-chip CSI 300 Index .CSI300 lost 0.2% at close, while the Shanghai Composite Index .SSEC ended higher 0.4%.

** The Hang Seng Index .HSI fell 1.2%, and the Hang Seng China Enterprises Index .HSCE dropped 1.4%.

** China's Shenzhen moved away from a weekend COVID-19 lockdown covering most parts of the city, while the southwestern metropolis of Chengdu extended its lockdown by three days for most of its 21.2 million residents.

** A strong rebound in China's services sector eased slightly in August amid fresh COVID-19 flare-ups but business confidence rose to a nine-month high, a private survey showed.

** Other Asian markets and European stocks slid after Russia shut a major gas pipeline to Europe.

** Consumer staples .CSICS lost 1.4% and healthcare companies .CSIHCSI declined 1.7%, while an energy crisis in Europe lifted Chinese energy shares .CSIEN by 5.3%.

** Foreign investors sold more than 7.6 billion yuan ($1.1 billion) of Chinese shares through the stock connect scheme, the most since Aug. 23.

** China's yuan touched a more than two-year low against the dollar, pressured by broad greenback strength in theglobal marketand a resurgence of COVID infections. CNY/

** Separately, a magnitude 6.8 earthquake struck China's Sichuan on Monday, the strongest to hit the province since 2013.

** Tech giants listed in Hong Kong .HSTECH declined nearly 2%, with index heavyweights Meituan 3690.HK, Tencent 0700.HK and Alibaba 9988.HK down between 1.4% and 3%.

** Electric vehicle maker BYD Co 1211.HK dropped 5.9% as Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc BRKa.Ntrimmed stake in the company for a second time following last week's reduction.

