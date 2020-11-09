China blue chip shares flat near five-year peak, tech firms weigh

Corrects typographical errors in fifth bullet

CSI300 flat, SSEC +0.12%

Tech shares weigh after Nasdaq drop

Muted reaction to Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine news

SHANGHAI, Nov 10 (Reuters) - China blue-chips were little changed on Tuesday after scaling five-year highs in the previous session, with tech firms capping small gains after U.S. tech shares slumped overnight and as soft inflation figures defied a broader economic recovery in China.

** At the midday break, China's blue-chip CSI300 index .CSI300 was up 0.02% and the Shanghai Composite index .SSEC was 0.12% higher. The blue-chip index had touched an intraday high of 4,997.80 on Monday, its highest level since June 2015.

** Tech shares tracked weakness in the Nasdaq Composite .IXIC overnight, which fell as companies that have outperformed during the pandemic fell on news of the trial success of an experimental COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer Inc PFE.N.

** The CSI info tech sub-index .CSIINT fell 1.02%, the start-up board ChiNext Composite index .CNT was weaker by 0.28% and Shanghai's tech-focused STAR50 index .STAR50 slumped 1.87%​.

** The smaller Shenzhen index .SZSC fell 0.36%.

** Despite gains by airlines and some pharmaceutical firms, enthusiasm over the Pfizer vaccine, which lifted global shares, was generally muted in mainland markets.

** "In China from May through to the present, the epidemic control has been far more effective than in Europe and the U.S., so the overall urgent demand for a vaccine is not as high in China," said Zhang Gang, an analyst at Central China Securities in Shanghai.

** But the news boosted shares in Hong Kong, where the Hang Seng index .HSI was up 0.72% at 26,202.58, though Chinese H-shares listed in Hong Kong .HSCE fell 0.53% to 10,576.64.

** China's factory-gate prices fell at a sharper-than-expected pace in October, indicating tepid upstream demand for industrial goods despite a broader economic recovery.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index .MIAPJ0000PUS was firmer by 0.92% while Japan's Nikkei index .N225 was up 0.48%.

** The yuan CNY=CFXS was quoted at 6.6059 per U.S. dollar, 0.33% firmer than the previous close of 6.628.

(Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

