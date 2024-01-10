News & Insights

Commodities

China blocks pig, boar imports from Bangladesh due to African swine fever

Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

January 10, 2024 — 08:14 pm EST

Written by Mei Mei Chu for Reuters ->

By Mei Mei Chu

BEIJING, Jan 11 (Reuters) - China has prohibited the import of pig, pig products and wild boars from Bangladesh after the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH) reported an outbreak of African swine fever at a farm in the country's major port city of Chittagong.

China customs said the move is to protect the safety of the country's livestock industry and prevent the introduction of epidemics.

Animal and plant waste that are unloaded from ships, aircraft and other from of transportation vehicles from Bangladesh must be disposed of under the supervision of customs, it said in a statement.

Farmers in China, who raise half of the world’s pigs, have ramped up the slaughter of tens of millions of pigs since November as they struggled with high costs, low prices and an outbreak of African swine fever.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Christopher Cushing and Sonali Paul)

((meifong.chu@thomsonreuters.com; Reuters Messaging: @meixchu on Twitter))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesWorld Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.