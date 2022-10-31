GSK

China blocks GSK from participating in national bulk-buy pharmaceutical program

Contributor
Beijing newsroom Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

China has blocked GSK plc from participating in its national bulk-buy pharmaceutical program from Oct. 31, 2022 to April 29, 2024 due to what it said were recent drug product irregularities, state television CCTV reported on Monday.

