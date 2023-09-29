China blocks executive at US firm Kroll from leaving the mainland - WSJ

Sept 29 (Reuters) - A senior executive at U.S. risk advisory firm Kroll has been barred from leaving the Chinese mainland, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday.

Hong Kong-based managing director Michael Chan is assisting an investigation into a case dating back a few years, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter, adding that neither Kroll nor Chan were the target of the investigation.

Chan traveled to the mainland in July and subsequently informed his employer that he couldn't leave, the report said. Chan is a Hong Kong passport holder, can move freely in mainland China and is still working, the report added.

Earlier this week, authorities in China also ordered a senior Nomura Holdings 8604.T banker overseeing the firm's investment banking operations there not to leave the mainland.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan in Bengaluru; editing by Christina Fincher)

