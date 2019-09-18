China Biologic receives offer to be taken private at $120 a share

US Markets

China Biologic Products Holdings Inc said on Wednesday it had received an offer from a consortium of buyers that will pay $1.93 billion in cash to buy shares that they do not already own to take the company private.

Shares of the company, which develops plasma-based therapies and was listed on the Nasdaq in 2009, were up 7% after market.

The offer of $120 per share represents a premium of 16.3% to China Biologic's Wednesday close of $103.10, valuing the company at $4.59 billion.

The buyer group includes Beachhead Holdings Ltd, CITIC Capital China Partners IV LP, PW Medtech Group Ltd, Parfield International Ltd, HH Sum-XXII Holdings Ltd and V-Sciences Investments Pte Ltd. (https://reut.rs/2mnFvlQ)

These companies in aggregate already beneficially own 58% of the total issued and outstanding share capital of the company, it said.

In August 2018, China Biologic rejected a $3.9 billion offer from a consortium led by its former chief executive officer. (https://reut.rs/2BKMZXo)

