China Biologic Products Q2 20 Earnings Conference Call At 7:30 AM ET

(RTTNews) - China Biologic Products Inc. (CBPO) will host a conference call at 7:30 AM ET on August 18, 2020, to discuss Q2 20 earnings results.

To access the live webcast, log on to http://chinabiologic.investorroom.com/

To listen to the call, dial 1 888 346 8982 (US) or 1 412 902 4272 (International).

For a replay call, dial 1 877 344 7529 (US) or 1 412 317 0088 (International), Passcode 10147239.

