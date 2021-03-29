China Biologic Products Inc. Q4 adjusted earnings Beat Estimates

(RTTNews) - China Biologic Products Inc. (CBPO) revealed earnings for its fourth quarter that rose from last year.

The company's bottom line came in at $23.67 million, or $0.59 per share. This compares with $12.45 million, or $0.32 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, China Biologic Products Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $36.22 million or $0.91 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.7% to $112.1 million from $102.2 million last year.

China Biologic Products Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q4): $36.22 Mln. vs. $20.75 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.91 vs. $0.53 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.69 -Revenue (Q4): $112.1 Mln vs. $102.2 Mln last year.

