China Biologic Products Inc. Q3 adjusted earnings of $1.40 per share

(RTTNews) - China Biologic Products Inc. (CBPO) announced a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year.

The company's earnings totaled $47.0 million, or $1.21 per share. This compares with $32.9 million, or $0.94 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, China Biologic Products Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $54.4 million or $1.40 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 14.3% to $136.1 million from $119.1 million last year.

China Biologic Products Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $54.4 Mln. vs. $33.7M. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.40 vs. $0.96 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $136.1 Mln vs. $119.1 Mln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.