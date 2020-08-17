China Biologic Products Inc. Q2 adjusted earnings Miss Estimates

(RTTNews) - China Biologic Products Inc. (CBPO) announced a profit for second quarter that declined from last year.

The company's bottom line totaled $35.68 million, or $0.91 per share. This compares with $41.65 million, or $1.06 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, China Biologic Products Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $43.44 million or $1.11 per share for the period.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.28 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 18.1% to $111.11 million from $135.70 million last year.

China Biologic Products Inc. earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $43.44 Mln. vs. $48.66 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $1.11 vs. $1.24 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.28 -Revenue (Q2): $111.11 Mln vs. $135.70 Mln last year.

