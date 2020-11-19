Markets
China Biologic Products Agrees To Be Taken Private By CBPO In $4.76 Bln Deal

(RTTNews) - China Biologic Products Holdings Inc. (CBPO) agreed to be taken private by CBPO Holdings Limited in a deal implying an equity value of the company of about US$4.76 billion.

The US$120.00 per share merger consideration represents a 16.8% premium over the closing price of the Shares as quoted by the NASDAQ Global Market on September 17, 2019, the last trading day prior to the Company's announcement of its receipt of the "going-private" proposal.

The merger is currently expected to close during the first half of 2021. The merger will result in the company becoming a privately-held company and its shares will no longer be listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

