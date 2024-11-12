China Beststudy Education Group Unveils Board and Committees

China Beststudy Education Group (HK:3978) has released an update.
China Beststudy Education Group has announced its board of directors, featuring both executive and independent non-executive members, alongside the establishment of key committees such as the Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination Committees. These governance structures are set to play a significant role in steering the company’s strategic initiatives.
