China Beststudy Education Group Unveils Board and Committees

November 12, 2024 — 04:40 am EST

China Beststudy Education Group (HK:3978) has released an update.

China Beststudy Education Group has announced its board of directors, featuring both executive and independent non-executive members, alongside the establishment of key committees such as the Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination Committees. These governance structures are set to play a significant role in steering the company’s strategic initiatives.

