China Beststudy Education Group Announces Board Structure

China Beststudy Education Group has outlined its board of directors and their roles, including the establishment of the Audit, Remuneration, and Nomination Committees. The executive leadership is headed by Chairman Mr. Junjing Tang, alongside other key directors. This structure reflects the company’s governance framework, which could impact investor confidence.

