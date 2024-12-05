China Beststudy Buys Shares, Sees Undervaluation

China Beststudy Education Group (HK:3978) has released an update.

China Beststudy Education Group has announced the purchase of 55,000 shares under its restricted share unit scheme, believing that the current share price undervalues the company. This strategy aims to align employee interests with the company’s growth potential and attract top talent. The company remains confident in its business outlook, ensuring the sustainable development of its operations.

