China Best Group to Review Interim Results and Dividend

November 18, 2024 — 04:40 am EST

China Best Group Holding Limited (HK:0370) has released an update.

China Best Group Holding Limited has scheduled a board meeting for November 28, 2024, to discuss and approve its unaudited interim results for the first half of the fiscal year. The board will also consider the possibility of an interim dividend, drawing attention from investors keen on the company’s financial performance and potential returns.

