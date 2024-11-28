News & Insights

Stocks

China Best Group Faces Revenue Decline and Losses

November 28, 2024 — 08:39 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Best Group Holding Limited (HK:0370) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Best Group Holding Limited has reported a significant decline in revenue for the six months ending September 2024, with figures dropping from HK$105,562,000 in 2023 to HK$64,175,000. The company also recorded a comprehensive expense of HK$31,295,000, showcasing a challenging period, though foreign exchange differences provided some relief. Investors may find the financial outlook concerning, given the continued operational losses.

For further insights into HK:0370 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.