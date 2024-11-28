China Best Group Faces Revenue Decline and Losses

China Best Group Holding Limited (HK:0370) has released an update.

China Best Group Holding Limited has reported a significant decline in revenue for the six months ending September 2024, with figures dropping from HK$105,562,000 in 2023 to HK$64,175,000. The company also recorded a comprehensive expense of HK$31,295,000, showcasing a challenging period, though foreign exchange differences provided some relief. Investors may find the financial outlook concerning, given the continued operational losses.

