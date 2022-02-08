China benchmark iron ore futures tumble over 5% after govt warning

BEIJING, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Benchmark iron ore futures in China plunged more than 5% on Wednesday, snapping a five-session rally, after authorities vowed to strengthen supervision of the market and crackdown on any irregularities.

The state planner and market regulator said in a statement that they had warned iron ore information providers to ensure the accuracy of their release and should not fabricate or drive up prices.

The most actively traded iron ore futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange DCIOcv1, for May delivery, dived as much as 5.8% to 782 yuan ($122.94) per tonne, the biggest percentage loss since Dec. 3.

"As authorities are paying close attention to iron ore, prices could weaken affected by market sentiment," GF Futures analysts wrote in a note.

Other steelmaking ingredients were mixed, with Dalian coking coal futures DJMcv1 dipping 0.04% to 2,412 yuan a tonne as of 0306 GMT, while coke prices DCJcv1 up 0.6% to 3,092 yuan per tonne.

Construction material steel rebar on the Shanghai Futures Exchange SRBcv1 slipped 0.5% to 4,879 yuan a tonne.

Hot rolled coils futures SHHCcv1 edged 0.1% lower to 5,035 yuan per tonne.

Shanghai stainless steel futures SHSScv1, for March delivery, gained 0.8% to 18,150 yuan a tonne.

($1 = 6.3606 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Min Zhang in Beijing and Enrico Dela Cruz in Manila; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

