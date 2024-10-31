China Beidahuang Extends Restructuring Deadline Again

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Ltd. (HK:0039) has released an update.

China Beidahuang Industry Group Holdings Ltd. has announced a further extension of the deadline for its proposed restructuring, moving the date to November 15, 2024. This extension allows more time for satisfying the conditions precedent required for the completion of the restructuring agreement. Investors and market watchers will be closely monitoring any developments as the company navigates through this restructuring process.

