China begins 20-day annual repair for key coal rail line

SINGAPORE, Oct 4 (Reuters) - China on Wednesday began an annual overhaul of a key rail line for coal transport which connects its largest coal province Shanxi with a top terminal to ensure thermal coal supplies during the winter, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The repair works on the rail line, that connects Datong of Shanxi with the port of Qinhuangdao, will last 20 days, five days shorter than usual, Xinhua added.

During the overhaul the rail line will suspend operations for three hours each day but will maintain daily transport of more than one million tons of coal, Xinhua said.

The 653-kilometre (405.76 miles) double-line artery transports more than 400 million tons of coal a year，roughly 9% of China's total coal consumption.

(Reporting by Chen Aizhu Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

