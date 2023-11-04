News & Insights

China basic pension fund posts 0.33% investment gain in 2022

Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

November 04, 2023 — 12:13 am EDT

Written by Reuters ->

SHANGHAI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The basic pension fund managed by China's social security fund gained 5.1 billion yuan, or 0.33% in 2022, down from a 4.9% gain in 2021, the National Council for Social Security Fund said on Saturday.

The shrink in yield was mainly impacted by deep changes in global economic and political situations and increasing fluctuations in the financial markets, the state investor said in a statement.

China's stock benchmark CSI 300 .CSI300 lost 21.6% in 2022 and so far this year is down 7.4%.

The basic pension fund manages a total 1.62 trillion yuan by the end of 2022, and has posed an annual average gain of 5.4% since the end of 2016, when the national social security fund started to manage the pension's investment.

Separately, the national social security fund reported a 5.07%, or 138 billion yuan loss for the year of 2022, it said in a report in September.

(Reporting by Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Michael Perry

^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^>

)

((Jason.Xue@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.