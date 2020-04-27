TRX Insurance Brokers, a Chinese insurance brokerage with a network of 40 insurers, announced terms for its IPO on Monday.



The Beijing, China-based company plans to raise $13 million by offering 3 million shares at a price range of $4.00 to $4.50. At the midpoint of the proposed range, TRX Insurance Brokers would command a market value of $34 million. Because its market cap is less than $50 million, TRX Insurance Brokers does not qualify for Renaissance Capital tracking and will be excluded from our stats.



TRX Insurance Brokers was founded in 2010 and booked $2 million in revenue for the 12 months ended October 31, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol TIRX. Network 1 Financial Securities is the sole bookrunner on the deal.

The article China-based TRX Insurance Brokers sets terms for $13 million US IPO originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



