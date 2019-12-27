China-based TRX Insurance Brokers files for a $15 million US IPO

TRX Insurance Brokers, a Chinese insurance brokerage with a network of 40 insurers, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $15 million in an initial public offering.



The Beijing , China-based company was founded in 2010 and booked $3 million in sales for the 12 months ended October 31, 2018. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol TIRX. Network 1 Financial Securities is the sole bookrunner on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

