China-based TRX Insurance Brokers files for a $15 million US IPO
TRX Insurance Brokers, a Chinese insurance brokerage with a network of 40 insurers, filed on Friday with the SEC to raise up to $15 million in an initial public offering.
The Beijing , China-based company was founded in 2010 and booked $3 million in sales for the 12 months ended October 31, 2018. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol TIRX. Network 1 Financial Securities is the sole bookrunner on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.
Investment Disclosure: Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO) Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS)
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.
Latest IPOs Videos
Explore IPOsExplore
Most Popular
- US IPO Weekly Recap: Micro-cap biotech Monopar Therapeutics jumps 238% in 2-IPO week
- US IPO Week Ahead: The IPO market takes its holiday vacation
- Chinese chemicals e-commerce platform Molecular Data sets terms for $69 million US IPO
- Chinese chemicals e-commerce platform Molecular Data files for a $70 million US IPO