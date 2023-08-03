China Baowu wants new models of cooperation with Vale

BEIJING, Aug 3 (Reuters) - The world's largest steelmaker China Baowu Steel Group Corporation has held talks with Brazilian iron ore miner Vale VALE3.SA on potential opportunities for future cooperation, according to an update on its WeChat account on Thursday.

Hu Wangming, chairman of the group, held a face-to-face meeting with Eduardo Bartolomeo, Vale's chief executive officer, at Baowu's headquarter Shanghai.

Hu said Baowu and Vale need to explore new models of future cooperation to achieve sustainability in the steel value chain.

He hopes to keep a stable iron ore supply with a reasonable price.

The meeting came after Hu, previously the general manager, stepped into his in June.

Both sides also discussed cooperation in investment in mineral resources as well as the research and development of the low-carbon metallurgical technology, it said without giving further details.

(Reporting by Amy Lv and Andrew Hayley in Beijing; Editing by Alison Williams)

((Amy.Lv@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.