China Baowu unit signs agreement on metal recycling supply chain project

BEIJING, Feb 5 (Reuters) - A unit of top steel producer China Baowu Steel Group has reached an agreement with a partner to jointly invest in a supply chain system integrating metal recycling, examination, storage, processing and delivery, it said on Friday.

Ouyeel Blockchain Finance and Metal Recycling Resources, the Baowu unit, said in a statement on its official WeChat account that it will build the metal recycling system with partner Yichang Yimei in central Hubei province.

The supply chain system will process 50,000 tonnes of steel scrap a year and aims to become the leading steel scrap processing and trading firm in southwest Hubei, according to the Baowu unit.

China has been trying to increase steel scrap supplies to its steelmakers in an effort to ease dependency on iron ore, which surged over 50% in price last year.

Ouyeel imported the first batch of steel scrap of 3,002 tonnes in January after China allowed high-grade scrap imports under its new standards. It has also launched a scrap processing facility with an annual capacity of 2.8 million tonnes in Anhui province.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Karishma Singh)

((min.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; (8610) 5669-2105;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.