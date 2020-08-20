China Baowu Steel Group to take 51% stake in Taiyuan Iron & Steel Co

Contributors
Min Zhang Reuters
Tom Daly Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

China's top steel producer China Baowu Steel Group agreed on Friday to acquire a 51% stake in Taiyuan Iron & Steel (Group) Co Ltd, parent company of the country's second-biggest stainless steelmaker Taigang Stainless Steel Co Ltd.

BEIJING, Aug 21 (Reuters) - China's top steel producer China Baowu Steel Group agreed on Friday to acquire a 51% stake in Taiyuan Iron & Steel (Group) Co Ltd, parent company of the country's second-biggest stainless steelmaker Taigang Stainless Steel Co Ltd 000825.SZ.

Baowu will own a total of 62.7% stake in the stainless steel unit after the transaction, Taigang Stainless Steel said in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

The transaction will also give China's state asset regulator an indirect stake in Taigang Stainless Steel via its 100% ownership of Baowu, Taigang said.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly; Editing by Tom Hogue)

((min.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; (8610) 5669-2105;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More