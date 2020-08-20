China Baowu Steel Group to take 51% stake in Taiyuan Iron & Steel Co

BEIJING, Aug 21 (Reuters) - China's top steel producer China Baowu Steel Group agreed on Friday to acquire a 51% stake in Taiyuan Iron & Steel (Group) Co Ltd, parent company of the country's second-biggest stainless steelmaker Taigang Stainless Steel Co Ltd 000825.SZ.

Baowu will own a total of 62.7% stake in the stainless steel unit after the transaction, Taigang Stainless Steel said in a filing to the Shenzhen Stock Exchange.

The transaction will also give China's state asset regulator an indirect stake in Taigang Stainless Steel via its 100% ownership of Baowu, Taigang said.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Tom Daly; Editing by Tom Hogue)

