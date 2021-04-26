China Baosteel's net profit jumps 248% in Q1 on robust demand

April 26 (Reuters) - China's biggest listed steel producer Baoshan Iron & Steel 600019.SS said on Monday its first quarter net profit rose 247.8% from a year earlier to 5.4 billion yuan ($832.40 million) on strong demand for the ferrous products.

Known as Baosteel, the steel giant's earned 12.7 billion yuan in 2020, rising 0.9% from 2019, the company said in filings to the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

($1 = 6.4873 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Meg Shen, editing by Louise Heavens)

