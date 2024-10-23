China Baoli Technologies Completes Major Convertible Bond Issuance

China Baoli Technologies Holdings Ltd. (HK:0164) has released an update.

China Baoli Technologies Holdings Ltd. has completed the issuance of convertible bonds worth RMB128,370,000 to Chongqing Zifeng Business Partnership, which is indirectly owned by Chongqing Municipal SASAC. This strategic financial move is part of a settlement agreement and could influence the company’s shareholding structure significantly if the bonds are converted. Investors and market watchers will be keen to see how this development impacts the company’s market dynamics.

