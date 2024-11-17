News & Insights

Stocks

China Baoli Partners with Van Pacific for Mongolian Coal Venture

November 17, 2024 — 07:07 am EST

Written by TipRanks HongKong Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

China Baoli Technologies Holdings Ltd. (HK:0164) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

China Baoli Technologies Holdings Ltd. has announced a strategic collaboration with Van Pacific Resource Ltd. to develop a coal mining operation in Mongolia, aiming to increase production to 5 million tons annually. The partnership will also explore expanding into cryptocurrency mining and data centers using cost-effective power solutions. This venture aligns with Mongolia’s growing prominence as a major coal exporter, particularly to China.

For further insights into HK:0164 stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.