China Baoli Partners with Van Pacific for Mongolian Coal Venture

China Baoli Technologies Holdings Ltd. (HK:0164) has released an update.

China Baoli Technologies Holdings Ltd. has announced a strategic collaboration with Van Pacific Resource Ltd. to develop a coal mining operation in Mongolia, aiming to increase production to 5 million tons annually. The partnership will also explore expanding into cryptocurrency mining and data centers using cost-effective power solutions. This venture aligns with Mongolia’s growing prominence as a major coal exporter, particularly to China.

